Make a Wish List

American Express can get customers clamoring for your products.

February 7, 2008 2 min read

Every retailer dreams of getting a million eyes on their products, though the 7 million visits the American Express My WishList online shopping site (amexnetwork.com/mywishlist) receives is even better. "In combination with our merchant partners, [we] track down the hottest products and experiences of the year and [offer] them to cardmembers at unheard-of prices," says Luke Gebb, vice president of Merchant Services for American Express. Products often sell out, and approximately 1 billion impressions are made across American Express' various marketing channels--which means major exposure for the companies involved.

Benjamin Harnett and Toni Hacker, co-founders of Hayden-Harnett, a handbag manufacturer in New York City, know all about the explosive brand awareness that comes from being on My WishList. American Express approached the duo after seeing one of their handbags through a trendspotter. Harnett, 26, and Hacker, 34, sent samples of their designs, and American Express decided to feature three of their bags on the spring 2007 list--as well as in banner ads and direct cardmember correspondence from American Express. "I didn't realize how broad the exposure was going to be," says Harnett. "Each [handbag] sold out basically instantly. I was pretty flabbergasted." American Express also directed people to haydenharnett.com to buy a wallet also featured on the WishList. Thanks to the exposure, Hayden-Harnett gained many repeat customers and pushed 2007 sales to $3.7 million.