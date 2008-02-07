Around the World

To expand your presence, get together--through a consortium.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you need a global presence but can't open offices everywhere, one solution is to join a global consortium. That way, you can maintain your boutique atmosphere and also compete with large multinationals by accessing the services and expertise of consortium members throughout the world.

 

"There are three reasons to be in a consortium or strategic alliance: to sell more, deliver more and develop your company," says management consultant and coach Andy Birol, founder of Birol Growth Consulting Inc.

 

Developing his company was the attraction for Scott Hanson, 46, president of HMA Public Relations and a founder of Public Relations Global Network, an affiliation of 50 small PR offices throughout the world. He leverages the experiences and insights of PR firms like his own, "picking their brains through e-mail and annual meetings." That gives him broader insights for his local work and results in more business when partners' clients expand into his region or need his expertise for projects. "That's tremendously valuable," Hanson says, and it contributes to his 2008 projected sales of $1.6 million.

For Cookie Anne McIntyre, 51, founder of Powell, Ohio-based executive search firm The McIntyre Company, the focus was on selling and delivering more. "Extending our global capability was part of our strategic plan because of the demand for senior execs for U.S. companies abroad," she says. Opening an international office with her staff of five was impractical, so she joined Penrhyn International, a 42-country consortium of executive search firms. McIntyre now hopes to work with global partners in ways that "allow us to compete with multinational search firms and have more involvement with our current clients internationally." She expects her pre-Penrhyn revenue of $1.5 million to grow to about $2 million in 2008. Consortium membership "also enhances domestic credibility," she says, by allowing her to present her company as a full-service international firm.

Financial arrangements vary by consortium. At Penrhyn, revenue from an assignment is divided, with "a percentage going to the party that uncovered the opportunity, a percentage to the one that conducts the search and a percentage to Penrhyn," McIntyre explains.

 

National and regional business associations, technology incubators and local industry clusters are all good sources for finding (or starting) consortiums. To be successful, Birol says, companies should focus on consortia that have a track record of actually increasing revenue for their members. "The key to a successful consortium is to make sure it's fortifying your best and highest use," Birol emphasizes. "The benefits of a consortium are only as good as the best firm, so if it's just average, watch out."

 

Gail Dutton is a freelance writer in Montesano, Washington, specializing in business and technology.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

7 Realistic Ways to Make Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Design Your Company to Scale and Make More Money