My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Stick Together

For Gen Yers, birds of a feather truly do flock together. As the group migrates into the work force and baby boomers retire, more companies are seeing the benefits of hiring groups of Gen Y friends.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

According to a recent survey by staffing company Accountemps, 57 percent of executives say office productivity increases when co-workers are friends outside of work.

"This generation is tremendously team-focused," says Mitchell Kusy, a professor at the leadership Ph.D. program at Antioch University and co-author of Manager's Desktop Consultant. "And their focus and loyalty is with friends and family."

As a lifestyle design expert and TV spokesperson, Kathy Peterson (at left) frequently hires people to help with various projects for her six-figure company in Tequesta, Florida, Kathy Peterson Productions Inc. For one event, she hired a woman who insisted on bringing a friend. "It was amazing how well they worked together," says Peterson, 51. Previously, she'd seen hires struggle because they didn't know each other. "There was that void. But as friends, there's a connection."

You need to be careful, though, when promoting within a group of friends. For individuals in the group who earn a promotion, Kusy suggests finding them positions elsewhere in the company to avoid favoritism toward friends. Even in normal circumstances, Peterson suggests assigning these employees different tasks in different arenas so they don't get too chummy.

Another potentially difficult situation is intimate relationships. "Make sure you're [specifying] the behaviors that you will and won't tolerate," explains Kusy. If your policies are clear and you offer a friendly, team-oriented environment, "you'll have a greater probability of engaging a group and keeping them there," says Kusy.

"Pull from the strengths of each individual," adds Peterson, who asks talented employees to recruit their friends. "You surround yourself with people who are like you."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Starting a Business

6 Tips for Starting a Business That's an Instant Hit With Locals

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business