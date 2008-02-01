Play Your Way
From the editors of CNET.com
Toshiba Satellite X205-SLi3 gaming laptop
CNET's rating: 7.7 Very good
The good: SLI graphics at a relatively low price; good gaming performance; HDMI output
The bad: Pitiful battery life; too much Toshiba branding; mini spacebar; fixed configuration means no GPU options; lower screen resolution than some other 17-inch laptops.
The bottom line: Toshiba's Satellite X205-SLi3 offers dual-GPU SLI graphics for $2,500, making it a solid choice for mobile gamers on a budget.