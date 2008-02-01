My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Play Your Way

It's all just a game with this laptop designed for the player in you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

From the editors of CNET.com
Toshiba Satellite X205-SLi3 gaming laptop
CNET's rating: 7.7 Very good
The good: SLI graphics at a relatively low price; good gaming performance; HDMI output
The bad: Pitiful battery life; too much Toshiba branding; mini spacebar; fixed configuration means no GPU options; lower screen resolution than some other 17-inch laptops.
The bottom line: Toshiba's Satellite X205-SLi3 offers dual-GPU SLI graphics for $2,500, making it a solid choice for mobile gamers on a budget.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start