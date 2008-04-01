My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Underdog Days

The big guys couldn't take the heat--can you rise to the occasion?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Even after two big-name toy stores closed their doors in their Brookline, Massachusetts, community, young parents Eli and Sheri Gurock believed they could make a brick-and-mortar toy store work. Not wanting local parents and children to lose the age-old joy of walking out of a toy store with a brand-new toy, the pair set out to succeed where the big boys had failed.

Knowing they had to set their startup apart from the toy behemoths, the Gurocks founded Magic Beans in 2004 and included a baby section. The idea was to get expectant parents (and their friends and family) into the store to shop for baby necessities long before the baby is born to plant the seed that this is also a great place to buy toys after the child is born. "We can capitalize on holidays and Christmas, but when it's slow, we can sell our baby stuff, which is [good] business all year long," says Eli.

That's just the strategy a startup should use when trying to succeed where big companies have struggled. Bring something new to the table, says Vince Crew, founder of Reach Development Services, a strategic growth services firm. "There's no magic solution. You have to be first, cheap or different." Price matters, but the differentiation, be it a more targeted product offering or a more specialized service, will bring clients to your re-imagined business.

Play up your of-the-community vibe, too, says Crew. "Everyone wants to do business with the neighbor." Let your clients know they won't have to navigate big-business bureaucracy, but will instead get personalized customer service from the start.

"Follow through on servicing the customer before, during and after the sale," says Crew. The customers at Magic Beans get old-fashioned excellent customer service from Eli, 30, Sheri, 31, and their team.

With three stores in Massachusetts as well as a web presence, company sales are in the seven figures. "Don't feel intimidated that you can't provide the same level of polish and consistency that a big company can," says Eli. "You can be better just by being smart and creative."

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport