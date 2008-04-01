My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

'Illusions' and 'Anxiety'

This month's books can help you avoid myths and channel your stress.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In The Illusions of Entrepreneurship (Yale University Press, $26), business scholar Scott Shane debunks popular theories with research-based answers to questions such as why people start businesses, which industries are most popular for startups and what are the most common characteristics of the typical entrepreneur. Among the revelations: There are far more entrepreneurs than most people realize, and it doesn't take much money to start a business--the typical American business gets underway with less than $25,000. Perhaps most surprising is Shane's assertion that commercial banks are several times more likely than friends and family to lend startups money.

In Just Enough Anxiety (Portfolio, $24.95), psychologist and CEO of Healthy Companies International Robert H. Rosen shows how a little anxiety helps us concentrate, learn, relate to others, be creative and deliver better results. Entrepreneurs facing uncertainty already know that some anxiety is unavoidable. But how much is enough? Rosen says the right amount drives you forward without causing you to resist, give up or try to control events. One key to hitting the right balance is embracing change rather than avoiding or fearing it.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport