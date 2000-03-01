Bulk Rate

More market for your money
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Maids Inter-national Inc. recently revved up its residential cleaning service program by offering multiple-territory "Mega Markets" to interested franchisees. A single territory is defined as 10,000 homes with incomes over $50,000; a Mega Market multiplies that by four.

In July 1999, Terri Stull-Higgins, 43, and Lee Higgins, 47, decided to not only join the company but to take it a step further and start a Mega-5, a group of five markets, north of Dallas. If their franchise stopped taking new clients today, it would still make $312,000 per year, but the couple won't be slowing down any time soon. "We just started," Lee points out. "This business has the potential to be high-dollar and high-volume in a short amount of time."

So why go for the Mega Market instead of starting out small? "The start-up costs aren't really that much more than for a single market," reports Lee. "Either way, you'll still need a couple cars, an office space and an advertising program. The expenses are generally the same whether you have one market or five." Start-up costs for The Maids International range from $163,000 to $235,000 for a Mega Market franchise; additional markets slightly increase the price.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.