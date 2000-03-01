High On Miles

Kicking the point addiction

March 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How do you know if your collection of frequent-flier miles borders on addiction? Kathleen Mojas, a clinical psychologist in Beverly Hills, California, points out these symptoms:

Are you booking long detours that take away from time spent with your family?

Are you spending money you don't have to collect points?

Are you buying things just to get the miles?

These could be signs it's time to ground the airline obsession--and get back to running your business.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at http://www.elliott.org.

Road Notes

Delta Air Lines (http://www.delta-air.com) has announced that SkyMiles members who fly on qualifying Air France flights will earn base miles and segments which will count toward Medallion status. Frequent-flier points may also be accrued on all Air France-coded flights worldwide and redeemed on all Air France operated flights.

Alamo Rent-A-Car has relaunched its website (http://www.alamo.com) which now features a streamlined, four-step reservation process. The site allows users to comparison shop and make informed rental decisions based on a vehicle's size, cost, capacity, and actual availability at any Alamo location in the country.

Budget Rent a Car has scrapped its BidBudget program that lets travelers name their own price for a rental in favor of a partnership with priceline.com. Under the new plan, travelers will be able to make a bid on a car through priceline.com (http://www.priceline.com) instead of at the Budget Web site.

Business & Pleasure

Willemstad, Curacao

The middle of the "ABC" islands and the seat of government for the Netherlands, Antilles is also a center of commerce in the southern Caribbean. Curacao's World Trade Center boasts 24,000 square feet of exhibition space with 10 additional meeting rooms. The daytime high temperature on the island ranges from 82 to 90 degrees year-round.

Where to stay: The Curacao Marriott Beach Resort & Emerald Casino, just across form the trade center (011-5999-736-8800).

What to do: If you want to combine world-class diving with a smaller meeting, check out Habitat Curacao at 011-5999-864-8800.

Contact Source

Kathleen Mojas, (310) 284-4880, kmojas@hotmail.com