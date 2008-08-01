Certifiably Green

Strut your business's eco-friendly stuff with the help of these 10 programs.

August 1, 2008 3 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As an environmentally conscious business owner, you know how green your business is, but can you prove that to your customers and clients? Fortunately, a number of different programs can certify your business and your products to give them the all-important, official green stamp of approval. Here are 10.