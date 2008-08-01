My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

World Of Difference

In college, you've got the whole green business world in your hands.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Unless you've been living on Mars, you know that many consumers are going green and that businesses are rising to the challenge of providing environmentally sound products and services. Nowhere is that more evident than on college campuses, where student entrepreneurs are developing cutting-edge environmental ideas.

One example is the student-run Babson Environmental and Energy Club at Babson College. Comprised primarily of MBA students, the organization promotes entrepreneurship and career opportunities in the green sector. The club is even bringing clean-tech ideas--such as a residential-scale wind turbine to generate power--directly to the campus. "That's been one of our most exciting accomplishments," says Clinton White, co-president of the BEEC and a recent MBA graduate. "We know this is the future of energy and what companies are doing now: providing innovation to the space and looking at new solutions to address these larger global problems."

Also addressing global problems are recent Harvard University graduates Angela K. Antony and Sandra Ekong, both 22. In July 2007, they started The Beanstockd Project, a social media company that combines pop culture news and gossip with valuable environmental tips. "The Beanstockd blog uses popular culture as a vehicle to deliver environmental information to people who normally wouldn't be exposed to it," says Ekong. Things like posts detailing the latest updates on TV's Gossip Girl with a tie-in to the low-carbon dieting trend (eating foods that minimize your carbon footprint) are one way the company relays its earth-friendly message. Next month, the company will launch The Beanstockd Game, an alternate reality game that rewards users for making small green changes.

Beanstockd's business model has two main revenue streams: online advertising and commission from the sale of green products to users. So far, the model has been successful. Antony and Ekong recently signed Subway as an advertising partner and were chosen to grow their company in a DreamIt Ventures incubator, which includes office space, a team of lawyers, an accountant and a business consultant. With tens of thousands of hits per week on beanstockd.com and first full-year sales projections in the six figures, Antony and Ekong hope to get more young people excited about thinking green. "When [young people] leave home, that's the first time in their life when they take [control] over their lifestyle and behavioral habits," says Antony. "We hope The Beanstockd Game will develop habits they can carry throughout their lives." But going green doesn't mean automatic success. Your idea still has to make sense in the marketplace, says Larry W. Cox, director of the Entrepreneurship Center at Ball State University. "If you can solve a problem at the same price point and have the same features as an existing product--plus, you can help save the environment--you have a strategic advantage," he says.

And since college campuses are one of the hotbeds of the environmental movement, explore the resources your campus has to offer to help you launch your green business idea. Says Cox, "It's the best time ever to start [a green] business."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed