Ride in Luxury

Saab's powerful new convertible will really get the wind in your hair.

November 14, 2008 1 min read

This story appears in the December 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »



Celebrating the end of the year? For the CEO who prefers to commute in style, splurging on a classic luxury convertible is one way to go. Saab's 2009 9-3 Aero convertible is hallmarked by unfussy, signature styling, a high-quality interior and a quiet ride at speed. The one-button powered soft-top is squeak-and rattle-free and features a full-length rear glass window with an electric defogger. It boasts 280 horsepower, thanks to its 2.8-liter V-6 turbo-charged engine. Transmission is an automatic 6-speed with manual mode. Standard equipment includes Bluetooth phone integration, OnStar, stolen vehicle location, stability/traction control systems, XM Radio, rear parking assist and three-year/36,000-mile scheduled maintenance at no charge. Price: $50,385. Alternative convertible models include the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class.