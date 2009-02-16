My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Is Your Business Idea Protected?

Don't let intellectual property theft and business sabotage steal your great idea.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs lose millions of dollars each year due to intellectual property theft and business espionage. Here are five tips to make sure your idea is protected:

  1. Write it down. In a password-protected computer or mobile device, meticulously document the details of your idea, recording who you're sharing it with and when. E-mailing the document to yourself can help verify the date in question in a court of law.
  2. Research and register. Check out wipo.int, ipo.org and your local chamber of commerce website to identify what type of intellectual property you have. A search at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website will determine if someone is already using your idea. When you've determined what type of product you have, register it immediately. Visit the WhoIs database to register and check your domain name's availability.
  3. Once you register your ideas, take the necessary steps to enforce your rights. "You waive your right to take future legal action if you don't aggressively police your intellectual property," says Alex Weingarten, an intellectual property litigator at Spillane Weingarten LLC.
  4. Use nondisclosure, noncompete and confidentiality agreements with vendors, investors and employees. Legalzoom.com offers helpful advice. When you're disclosing information, make sure it's only on a need-to-know basis. Also, make sure you regulate the information your employees can access and download.
  5. Get legal advice. You might need a lawyer who specializes in intellectual property. "Your situation might be OK for standard procedures and forms, or it might need some tailoring," says Weingarten. Arranging for a fixed price instead of being billed hourly can prevent unforeseen costs.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Turn Your Business Idea into a Profitable Reality With This Course

Starting a Business

Leadership Techniques That Build Unstoppable Teams

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course