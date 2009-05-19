Something From Nothing

A look at how life leads to business.

May 19, 2009 3 min read

Bill Treasurer, 46, conquered his fear of heights by confronting them. Working as a professional high diver for seven years, he performed more than 1,500 high dives--many of them scaling to over 100 feet.



Giant Leap Consulting Inc.

Treasurer's Asheville, North Carolina consulting firm focuses on helping people take whatever "high dive" they may be facing. Founded in 2002, it has worked with organizations such as NASA and, in 2008, brought in revenue of $590,000.





Sanük

Kelley's footwear company is as much about funk as function: Just check out its "wire bed" sandal. The Irvine, California-based company was founded in 1997 and reached global sales of $27 million in 2008.







St-Germain, Delice de Sureau

An artisanal liqueur made from wild elderflowers, the beverage launched in 2007 and has received multiple industry awards. And it all happened through Cooper's brainchild, Cooper Spirits International LLC, a New York City-based brand development company in the beverage and alcohol industry with projected 2009 sales of about $6 million.







Zulugrass jewelry

Made from fibrous, hollow, drought-resistant grass, dyed in a rainbow of colors and strung with hand-blown Czech glass beads, The Leakey Collection is a line of contemporary, eco-chic jewelry designed by Katy and handmade by the Maasai women. The Kenya/Newport Beach, California collection is distributed to over 1,200 retail outlets and projects year-end earnings of $1 million.







Language Dynamics

Frobose developed this line of language courses out of his garage in Danville, Illinois. He built annual sales up to $350,000 before selling the company to Macmillan Audio in 2007.

