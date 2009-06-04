My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

What to Know Before Hiring a Freelancer

Use these 6 tips to get the most from temporary talent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

­­Want to build a successful company--and pull it off without any employees? Brad Chase, 28, is living proof that it can be done. He started Progressivehealth.com, a Boise, Idaho-based retailer of health supplements, in 2003; he projects year-end sales to reach $800,000 to $900,000; and he has almost solely relied on the skills of freelancers. It may sound impossible, but with abundant layoffs, shrinking retirement funds and a growing number of resources that connect businesses with freelancers, accessing a qualified work force is easier than ever.

In search of freelancers? Check out these sites:
. Elance: one of the more established sites; covers professionals in industries ranging from web and programming to engineering and manufacturing

. ScriptLance: specializes in freelance programmers

. Craigslist: not as structured, but a good way to reach candidates

. Project4hire.com: a good resource for web designers, graphic designers, coders and more

. WALSAQ: A newer site covering everything from administrative support to real estate
According to Kelly Services Inc., a temporary-services staffing firm, about a quarter (26 percent) of the U.S. working population is now working as free agents, up from 19 percent in 2006. But before you tap in to this growing talent pool, consider these tips from Chase and Leslie Stoner, director of product development at Kelly Services.

  • Create a list of your needs, your goals, the skill set required, the education and experience you desire, and whether you want to pay the individual by the hour or by the deliverable.
  • Determine a fair rate of pay by reviewing job boards along with the rates at which people are accepting projects.
  • Know the difference between an independent contractor and an employee. "Just because someone says, 'I'm an independent contractor,' don't say, 'Great. Sign the contract, and we're good to go,' because you're putting your organization at unnecessary risk," Stoner warns. For more information on the differences between a contractor and an employee, visit the IRS website and consult an attorney.
  • If you prefer to find freelancers on your own rather than through a temporary-staffing firm, pay careful attention to reviews left by others, advises Chase, who believes one bad review is enough cause for concern.
  • Don't always use the same talent. "If you have a new job and you liked an old provider, post the job and invite them to it," Chase says. "This keeps their price competitive, because others are bidding on the job."
  • Be cautious about paying freelancers directly through PayPal. In some cases, the freelancer is no longer accountable, Chase cautions, because this eliminates the possibility of writing a review.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Small Business Heroes

The 3 Reasons Why Most Startups Never Reach 7 Figures Per Year