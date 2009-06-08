My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Reasons to Start Up in a Recession

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

1. Everything is cheaper. Let's face it: There's great value right now in this market, as well as world markets. This is the right time for fantastic deals in virtually every category--from land and equipment to commercial office space, personnel and labor. Asset prices have been knocked down, so there is no better time to get into the real-estate or financial markets, or even into heavy equipment and construction. Some people have waited years to find value in these markets--and now their time has come.

2. You can hire more, better-qualified people. In an era when even Microsoft is laying off, you can find great resources at affordable rates. Thinking about getting your high-tech startup off the ground? There are plenty of engineers waiting to be hired. Thinking about forming a professional-services firm? There are many accountants and attorneys looking for their next opportunity.

3. People are looking to change suppliers. From a cost perspective, everything is on the table for most companies. Even if your prices are higher, if you can come in with greater value, you have a good chance at winning new business. You also have the advantage of being the new kid on the block when it comes to pitching your products and services. Many companies are desperate to find new partnerships with companies that have a different, better or more innovative way of delivering those products and services.

4. Ownership equals tax incentives. Business ownership offers a variety of tax benefits that aren't available to employees. While taxes should never be your only reason for going into business for yourself, it should be one reason to add to your "benefits of business ownership" list.

5. Family and friends don't want to (or can't) invest more money into the stock or real-estate markets. That means they may be willing to finance a portion of your new venture; or the expansion of an enterprise that has proven itself over time. The main benefit is that they know you and have a relationship with you; and if you have a solid business plan that delivers real numbers, your chances of raising the capital you need increase exponentially.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business