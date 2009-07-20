Google Could Be Your VC
Up-and-coming companies can now do a Google search for startup money.
2 min read
This story appears in the August 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
So far, Google Ventures has invested in two companies: Pixazza, a Google AdSense-style technology that allows users to shop via photographs, and smart-grid metering service Silver Spring Networks. Both companies are based in Northern California, near Google HQ, but want to be seen as their own entities, out from under the shadow of the mothership. Silver Spring refused to comment on its relationship with Google, while Pixazza CEO Bob Lisbonne says that so far the relationship has been "exactly what we'd hoped for: not too much and not too little." Lisbonne noted the spotty history of corporate software launches and praised Google for being supportive without micromanaging. "They've accommodated all of our requests and refrained from imposing on us in any way, shape or form," he says. "We appreciate their vote of confidence." With Pixazza outfitting images at a rate of one billion per year, it seems Google's faith--and cash--are well placed.