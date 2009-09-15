My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

The Greening of Lunch

Kids Konserve hopes its eco-conscious lunch products for kids will raise awareness for parents.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
The Greening of Lunch

An effort by her daughter's eco-friendly preschool to encourage trash-free lunches sparked an idea in Chance Claxton.

"When we researched it, we discovered that 67 pounds of lunchtime trash is created by each school-age child each school year," Claxton says. She saw a need for a waste-free lunch and teamed with Lynn Julian to launch Kids Konserve, a self-funded online venture that sells reusable and recycled food kits. The partners expect to bring in $200,000 in their first year, most of which is invested back into the company.

But Kids Konserve's matching stainless-steel containers and reusable cotton napkins are meant to drive more than just eco-friendly revenue--they're also a platform for education and communication. The Phoenix company uses a newsletter and school fundraising events called "Waste-Free Challenges" to teach environmental awareness to kids, teachers and parents. Says Julian, "A lot of parents are waiting to be educated in this arena by their kids."

  1. Reusable drawstring bag. All cotton products are made of 100 percent cotton and vegetable-based nontoxic inks.
  2. Greenwood natural dish soap. The natural and biodegradable product is so safe, Claxton says, "you can wash vegetables with this soap."
  3. Recycled canvas sack. "We were seeking something stronger than a brown paper bag that had more use and wasn't made of synthetics," Claxton says.
  4. Party pack of plastic ware. One of the few plastic items is made from recycled containers and can be reused and re-recycled.
  5. Stainless-steel thermos. To ensure safety, all stainless- steel products are randomly tested for toxins in independent labs.
  6. Beach insulated lunch sack. The outside fabric and inside lining are made from recycled plastic bottles.
  7. Aluminum name tag. Made from recycled aluminum, the tags encourage kids to reuse by preventing loss.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter