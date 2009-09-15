The Greening of Lunch

Kids Konserve hopes its eco-conscious lunch products for kids will raise awareness for parents.

September 15, 2009 2 min read

An effort by her daughter's eco-friendly preschool to encourage trash-free lunches sparked an idea in Chance Claxton.



"When we researched it, we discovered that 67 pounds of lunchtime trash is created by each school-age child each school year," Claxton says. She saw a need for a waste-free lunch and teamed with Lynn Julian to launch Kids Konserve, a self-funded online venture that sells reusable and recycled food kits. The partners expect to bring in $200,000 in their first year, most of which is invested back into the company.



But Kids Konserve's matching stainless-steel containers and reusable cotton napkins are meant to drive more than just eco-friendly revenue--they're also a platform for education and communication. The Phoenix company uses a newsletter and school fundraising events called "Waste-Free Challenges" to teach environmental awareness to kids, teachers and parents. Says Julian, "A lot of parents are waiting to be educated in this arena by their kids."