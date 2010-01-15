Just How Useful is Window's 7 for Business?
Can't Live With It
In general I don't like Windows. I think of myself as a Mac guru. I will never return to using Windows again and my business runs solely using Apple computers--I feel they are far superior to any PC. As a graphic designer by trade, I make use of Mac OS X. I am comfortable with what I am using and would not easily change to any other operating system. It's hard to tell yet what the pitfalls of Windows 7 will be. The reality is that you need at least five to six months to prove how successful an operating system is to you and your working environment. The same people who are now praising Windows 7 were the same ones who praised Windows Vista before it was released. I've been using Mac OS X for the past six years and I absolutely love it. It is designed with security in mind, and it isn't plagued by constant attacks from PC viruses and malware. Likewise, Mac OS X won't slow you down with constant security alerts and sweeps. It can also run most of my Windows-based peripherals. Basically, Windows 7 has to prove itself to be stable and reliable. Only time will tell.
--Leroy Williams, CEO, Retrospective, Cape Town, South Africa
Can't Live Without It
I use Windows 7 on a daily basis because it gives me more time to concentrate on the important aspects of running a business efficiently--instead of focusing on tech support and troubleshooting issues. The Windows 7 interface sure beats any previous version of Microsoft Windows--it even competes with Mac OS X. It's so easy to navigate through the tabs on Windows 7. So, for instance, you can have a few Excel spreadsheets running, an entire stack of web pages open and other apps running--all without any reduction in performance. You no longer have to click on each tab to see its content--now you can view each window by simply hovering over it. Windows 7 offers any software solution an entrepreneur could possibly need. And, it's more cost effective than buying a Mac OS X-based computer. With a Mac, you're not only paying much more for the hardware but you're also stuck in the Apple world. With the right hardware and software, I think there are no shortcomings for Windows 7. Microsoft Windows is really different this time. It's a reliable OS, simple to use and very smooth. I was wowed.
--Omar Kayyali, IT Professional, Zions Bancorporation, Salt Lake City