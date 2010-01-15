Just How Useful is Window's 7 for Business?

Windows 7 is the latest operating system from Microsoft. But is it the best choice for busy entrepreneurs?

January 15, 2010 3 min read

Can't Live With It

In general I don't like Windows. I think of myself as a Mac guru. I will never return to using Windows again and my business runs solely using Apple computers--I feel they are far superior to any PC. As a graphic designer by trade, I make use of Mac OS X. I am comfortable with what I am using and would not easily change to any other operating system. It's hard to tell yet what the pitfalls of Windows 7 will be. The reality is that you need at least five to six months to prove how successful an operating system is to you and your working environment. The same people who are now praising Windows 7 were the same ones who praised Windows Vista before it was released. I've been using Mac OS X for the past six years and I absolutely love it. It is designed with security in mind, and it isn't plagued by constant attacks from PC viruses and malware. Likewise, Mac OS X won't slow you down with constant security alerts and sweeps. It can also run most of my Windows-based peripherals. Basically, Windows 7 has to prove itself to be stable and reliable. Only time will tell.

--Leroy Williams, CEO, Retrospective, Cape Town, South Africa

