Access to Files Across the Miles

January 15, 2010 2 min read

Given that the whole raison d'être of mobile technology is doing stuff on the go, it's no surprise to learn that half of small businesses regularly use smartphones to conduct business, according to a recent study conducted by Decision Analyst. Not only that, but a quarter of entrepreneurs tell the Arlington, Texas, market research firm they now use their smartphone more often than their computer. Whether your smartphone is an old-school BlackBerry device or a new-hotness touchscreen handset running on Google's Android operating system, Egnyte enables you do even more away from the office. Its m-Drive user interface guarantees secure and ubiquitous remote access to all your business data, requiring no additional software purchase or installation on your phone.

Egnyte's on-demand server offers both Mac and PC users online file storage, file-sharing functionality and automatic backup in one solution--any data stored on the server is now accessible via BlackBerry and Android m-Drive user interfaces optimized for both keypads and touchscreens, giving businesses the tools to navigate folder hierarchies and open and share files.

Egnyte introduced m-Drive in late 2008, when the firm launched Egnyte 2.0 for Apple's iPhone, rolling out a series of file-sharing and document collaboration options, including colleague and client access to designated folders as well as e-mail attachments and version control for multiple-file iterations.

A few more mobile innovations like this, and you'll never have to return to the office again.