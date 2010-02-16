Starting a Business

Shopping Gets Even More Social

Bargain hunting meets viral marketing via Groupon.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Groupon transforms the art of the deal into a truly collaborative effort. The premise behind the social commerce site is simple yet ingenious: Each day, Groupon.com presents an irresistible bargain from a local retailer or restaurant, with just one catch--the offer is good only if a predetermined number of consumers take advantage within a 24-hour period. If the user minimum is met, everyone who signed up is charged for their purchase and mailed a link to print their Groupon to be redeemed; if not, the deal is canceled.

"We tell the businesses we work with, 'Make this the best deal you've ever run,'" says founder and CEO Andrew Mason. "We want consumers to feel like if it's offered on Groupon, it's the best deal available."

The Chicago startup also encourages bargains that promote social interaction among users, such as dining opportunities, spa treatments, even extreme sports--a Groupon offering a $100 discount on tandem skydiving jumps was an enormous success for partner Chicagoland Skydiving Center in August. "We sold over 1,600 skydiving packages," Mason says. "In one day, we equaled a quarter of the number of skydiving lessons they sell in an average year."

Groupon gets paid roughly half of each deal it sells--as of late 2009, consumers purchased more than 1.1 million Groupons, translating to a combined savings of more than $58 million. Groupon now reaches about 2 million subscribers across 28 U.S. markets and adds about 200,000 new customers and one new market each week. In December, the firm closed a second round of institutional financing valued at $30 million.

"Groupon is a business where everyone's interests are aligned," Mason says. "We only win if our customers win, and they only win if their customers win."

Deal
Groupon's raison d'�tre, identifying the day's offer, cash value, percentage discount and cost savings, as well as highlights of the featured business and customer restrictions. When the buyer minimum is reached, Groupon lets users know the deal is on--and for shoppers still on the fence, it lets them know how much longer they have.

Description
Because so many of Groupon's partners are small, fledgling businesses unknown to many consumers, the site includes a more detailed account of the advertiser's selling points, complete with contact information, a website link and a connection to Google Maps.

Discuss
A lively user forum dissects both the quality of the offer and the local business it promotes. Groupon users are by nature social butterflies, and they're not shy about sharing their opinion on that day's deal--positive or negative.

Disseminate
Users can read tweets from Twitter users in their area as well as connect to Twitter, Facebook and e-mail, fostering the social interaction central to the Groupon ethos. (The firm is an extension of The Point, a collective action platform founded by Mason in late 2007.)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays