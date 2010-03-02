Crowdsourcing Options Multiply

Tapping into the right online communities enables businesses to bypass the need for hiring employees.

March 2, 2010 1 min read

With access to technology that makes it easier than ever to connect to others, companies are increasingly addressing their needs through crowdsourcing--that is, tapping into the online community as a whole to complete business tasks traditionally performed by an employee or contractor. According to Lukas Biewald, CEO of CrowdFlower.com (a site that connects companies to a wide pool of online workers), crowdsourcing allows businesses to get results without spending the extra time and money needed to hire workers. "With crowdsourcing, you pay for exactly what you get," he says.

Here are some business tasks that can be done through crowdsourcing, along with websites that provide these services: