My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Crowdsourcing Options Multiply

Tapping into the right online communities enables businesses to bypass the need for hiring employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

With access to technology that makes it easier than ever to connect to others, companies are increasingly addressing their needs through crowdsourcing--that is, tapping into the online community as a whole to complete business tasks traditionally performed by an employee or contractor. According to Lukas Biewald, CEO of CrowdFlower.com (a site that connects companies to a wide pool of online workers), crowdsourcing allows businesses to get results without spending the extra time and money needed to hire workers. "With crowdsourcing, you pay for exactly what you get," he says.

Here are some business tasks that can be done through crowdsourcing, along with websites that provide these services:

  • Logo, graphic and website design
    (crowdSPRING and 99designs.com offer access to thousands of designs.)
  • Product redesign (Redesignme.com)
  • Transcription (CastingWords.com)
  • Data entry and other similar tasks
    (Amazon Mechanical Turk allows companies to post "human intelligence tasks" to be completed by freelance workers registered on the site.)
  • Voiceovers (Voice123.com)
  • Monitoring photos uploaded online
    (Biewald says CrowdFlower.com can help companies find people who can monitor photos to ensure that copyrighted or offensive photos aren't being posted online.)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That.

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.