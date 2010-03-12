Technology

Is the Nexus One an iPhone Killer?

A smartphone that lets you make up your own mind
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We know what you're thinking: "Another iPhone killer?" But the Nexus One is different. Really. It's Google's first-ever branded hardware release, and it runs on the digital services giant's Android operating system, which means it boasts features such as Google Maps Navigation, voice-enabled text input, e-mail (including Exchange support), contact aggregation from multiple sources and access to the Android Market virtual storefront, which offers nearly 20,000 applications.

But what truly sets apart the Nexus One is how it's sold and supported: Google markets the device through its own dedicated web store, and users can either buy it unlocked and insert their own SIM card for $529, or else sign up with one of the company's operator partners (including T-Mobile USA and Verizon Wireless), for $179. Google plans to introduce subsequent devices adhering to the same core concept--offering small businesses a smorgasbord of devices, service-plan options and apps tailored to their needs. In other words, the Nexus One's killer app is personal choice--and for small-business mobility, that might be the most radical innovation to date.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

How Chatbots Are Revolutionizing the Hiring Experience

Technology

In Technology, Entrepreneurs Must Take the Biggest Shots to Make the Biggest Gains

Technology

Paper Masks Are Fooling Facial Recognition Software