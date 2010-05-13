My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

My Sandbox is Bigger than Your Sandbox

And for $200, Ed Mumm will let you play with the heavy equipment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Magic Kingdom. The Bellagio. The vacant lot outside of town where you can dig giant holes.

Ah, yes, Ed Mumm has big dreams for his company, Dig This. He foresees nothing less than America's next tourism hot spot, with bulldozers and steam shovels competing head-to-head with novelty attractions, amusement parks and Celine Dion as vacation musts.

Crazy? Mumm doesn't think so. In 2004, while building a home in Steamboat Springs, Colo., he rented a bulldozer and other heavy equipment to clear his land. "It was an extensive earth-moving operation and I had a friend who coached me," he says. "After a couple days I was having such a great time, I started to imagine how many people don't have the opportunity to use these machines."

That sparked the idea for Dig This. He leased five acres outside of Steamboat to serve as his sandbox, hunted around for insurance, rented half a dozen Caterpillars and in 2007 began marketing "heavy-equipment adventures" to tourists and corporate groups.

Don't laugh. Three years later, Mumm has 600 people a year paying $400 for a half day or $750 for a full day of trenching. There's also a $200 First Tracks program for one hour. He's preparing to franchise or license the Dig This concept around the country.This summer, he plans to open a location in Las Vegas. After that, he's eyeing Orlando, Fla.

Clients don't just push dirt around aimlessly--Dig This runs its sessions as mini-competitions, giving drivers tasks such as digging a straight trench, building a ramp (which they eventually drive over), or pushing a 2-ton boulder through cones. There's a 2-to-1 ratio of clients to instructors, and they're in constant radio contact. At the end of the session, "reclamation" activities reset the course for the next group.

"We've never had an accident or injury," Mumm says. "Operating this equipment is safer than riding a horse on a dude ranch. You can't fall out, and the machines are engineered so beautifully they're almost foolproof."

Mumm considers his years in Steamboat, which attracts 500,000 tourists a year, as a testing ground, and he hopes the company hits its stride in Las Vegas. "If I get a tenth of 1 percent of the city's 20 [million] or 30 million visitors," he says, "I'll be a very happy man."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter