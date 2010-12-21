Technology

Android Turns Pro: A New Option for Business Mobility

The newest device based on Google's platform takes on the kingpin of business mobile smartphones.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Motorola's new Droid Pro smartphone isn't yet another iPhone killer--it's a BlackBerry killer that vaults Google's fast-growing Android mobile operating system to the frontlines of the battle for business mobility supremacy.

Promising a PC-caliber browsing experience bolstered by Adobe Flash Player 10.1, a lightning-fast 1GHz processor, a number of loaded business solutions and airtight security safeguards, the Droid Pro does everything a BlackBerry does, but better, liberating you from the clunky and increasingly archaic BlackBerry user experience.

Priced at $179.99 after mail-in rebate and contract, and available via exclusive U.S. operator partner Verizon Wireless, the Droid Pro touts both a 3.1-inch touchscreen display and qwerty keyboard, complete with single-click access to push e-mail, a unified calendar with additional work tools and Quickoffice Mobile Suite for on-the-go document creation and editing. It's the first Android smartphone to integrate data encryption and remote data wipe. Remote password management enhances security, and the device also doubles as a mobile hot spot that can connect as many as five other Wi-Fi-enabled handsets or laptops.

The Droid Pro offers voice and data coverage spanning more than 200 countries, with Google Maps and turn-by-turn navigation tools to help you find your way while you're abroad. In fact, direct access to Google's cutting-edge mobile services may be the Droid Pro's most persuasive selling point: As of late 2010, the Android Market application storefront was home to well over 80,000 apps, while rival BlackBerry App World mustered only about 10,000. Could this mean hasta la vista for the Berry?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Drones May One Day Deliver Your Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Technology

How to Leverage AI to Upskill Employees

Technology

Atari Wants to Build Video Game-Themed Hotels