The 'Trep Beat

A look at our 2011 annual Growth Conference.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Entrepreneur magazine's third annual Growth ConferenceEntrepreneur magazine's third annual Growth Conference took place Jan. 20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The daylong event, sponsored by The UPS Store, included an awards luncheon honoring the winners of Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur of 2010 contest.

 

Perry Marshall In one breakout session, online advertising expert Perry Marshall spoke to the crowd about Google AdWords.



 

Asheesh AdvaniAsheesh Advani, founder and former CEO of peer-to-peer loan management firm CircleLending, shared some tips on how to raise capital: "Friends, family and crowdfunding sites are good places to look."

 

The UPS Store president Stuart Mathis (far left) posed with the winners (left to right)--Allen Kim, Daniel Lubetzky and Derek Zobrist--and Amy C. Cosper, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. In his speech, Bebarang co-founder and College Entrepreneur of 2010 Kim spoke about entrepreneurial passion and dedication--and doing an elevator pitch in his sleep.

 

The free seminars were attended by 650 entrepreneurs and small-business owners, including Derek Zobrist, founder of Enovative Kontrol Systems and the Emerging Entrepreneur of 2010. "I met with a potential client and plan on incorporating some of the selling techniques I learned here," he said. "And it was the biggest crowd I've ever spoken in front of."

 

Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Amy C. Cosper, introduced Entrepreneur of 2010 Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of KIND Healthy Snacks. "When I was starting out, I devoured Entrepreneur magazine," he said. "And these kinds of conferences are a great experience--humbling, energizing."

 

Serial entrepreneur and sales expert Tom Black talked about building a selling "system" and developing sales leadership. "There's one common denominator for success," he declared: hard work.



 

The keynote was presented by restaurant pioneer and former Kentucky governor John Brown, who purchased the Kentucky Fried Chicken corporation from founder Colonel Harland Sanders. Brown, a poker fan, said the key to success was "knowing when to hold 'em and knowing when to fold 'em." He added: "Don't be afraid to keep changing until you get it right. If everybody goes right, I go left, because that's where the opportunity is. And that's where the fun in life is."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer