How Rest Assured Is Filling a Niche in the Senior-Care Market

This Lafayette, Ind.-based company lets seniors and their families know that someone has their backs.

May 24, 2011 3 min read

Keeping a senior in a nursing home is incredibly expensive. Bringing in a home healthcare aid may be more economical, but a nurse can't monitor each client 24/7.



That's the niche Rest Assured fills. The system sounds like something out of Orwell: A typical setup includes two-way video monitoring and an array of sensors that tell the Tele-Caregiver at Rest Assured's home base in Lafayette, Ind., how long a senior has stayed in the bathroom or if they've opened the medicine cabinet to take their prescriptions. It also measures the temperature, calculates carbon monoxide and even indicates when a client sits in a specific chair or goes to bed.

But the heart of the system is a little less big brother and a little more warm and fuzzy. Caregivers interact with clients, checking in at set times each day, appearing on a video monitor with reminders to take medicine. Some drop in digitally during dinnertime to keep their clients company. If there's a problem they can't handle remotely, they'll dispatch someone to the home or contact a family member.

"There are some people out there who say no way, but those people usually say no to homecare service in general," says Dustin Wright, general manager of Rest Assured. "When we tell them they can control what the caregiver sees and how much they interact and that this is a safety net for them, adoption is a lot easier."

The Rest Assured system was developed five years ago as a joint venture between the Wabash Center, which provides services to the developmentally disabled, and ResCare, a home healthcare provider that offers the system commercially, and in collaboration with Purdue University's College of Technology. But the concept is only now starting to take off. Many of the 400 systems installed so far allow children who live in another state or city to check in on their parents remotely, like the Rest Assured Tele-Caregiver.

"There needs to be a cultural shift in people's minds before the market adopts this," Wright says. "[But] the baby boomer generation is more tech-savvy than their parents. I would be shocked if we don't double business in the next year or so."

More Seniors Brilliance

ConnectAde This free website's step-by-step process helps people create a personalized Care Action Plan for hands-on assistance and care for aging parents.

ElderTreks An adventure travel company designed exclusively for ages 50 and up offers off-the-beaten-path, small-group trips in more than 100 countries.

MedCottage These pop-up "granny pods" are fully equipped, state-of-the-art modular medical homes designed to be placed on the family's property.

Omhu The brightly colored wooden Omhu Cane was inspired by Scandinavian furniture, bicycles, hockey sticks and skateboards.

Senior Cupid A dating site for sophisticated seniors.

Smooth Mooove This moving company offers personalized assistance to seniors and their families during every step of the relocation process.

Tree Rings Retirees and seniors provide telephone support to their peers on a variety of topics, from technology to banking and insurance.

vibrantBrains Modeled on traditional fitness clubs, these brain gyms help aging baby boomers keep their minds sharp with computer training programs that boost memory and alertness.

YourEncore Leverages the experience and knowledge of retired scientists and engineers across the country and connects them with contract-basis gigs.