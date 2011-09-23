How to Buy a Fleet Vehicle for Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Nearly every vehicle manufacturer will give a discount to businesses that buy cars, vans or trucks in bulk. These so-called fleet sales are available through almost every dealership and offer new and used cars for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars less than the manufacturer's suggested retail price. Preferred pricing, as it's known, is open in many cases to business owners who purchase or lease as few as five vehicles.

Specific policies vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, but getting a fleet vehicle on the cheap usually starts with a phone call to the dealership offering the specific car a business owner wants. Be sure to ask for the name of the fleet vehicle manager first to avoid being routed to a regular salesperson.

The fleet vehicle manager can guide potential buyers through the process, helping determine if they're qualified to establish a fleet identification number that will give them access to better pricing on leased or purchased vehicles.

Some dealerships require proof that a business is a legitimate legal entity. Others are more concerned with the quantity of vehicles that will be purchased. General Motors requires businesses to buy or lease five or more new vehicles in a 12-month period. Toyota asks that a company operate or plan to operate 10 or more, but those 10 can be a mix of vehicles from different manufacturers. Honda's fleet sales have no quantity restrictions.

In many cases, fleet vehicles can be arranged with open-ended leases, prepaid maintenance, consolidated billing plans and other financially flexible perks.

Like regular consumers in the market for personal cars, fleet vehicle buyers should shop around; sales prices will vary from dealership to dealership based on available inventory. Always ask for a written bid. And call during weekday business hours. Fleet salesmen sell directly to businesses and tend to work 9 to 5.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020