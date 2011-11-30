Finance

Crunching the Numbers on Mobile Payment Systems

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the December 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Corrections & Amplifications

The cashless society is coming: American consumers now carry more than 750 million credit cards, while paper currency production continues to decline. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Printing and Engraving produced fewer $1 and $5 bills in 2010 than at any other time in the last 30 years.

Related: Will This Payment App Make You Ditch Your Wallet?

So why do so many small businesses still refuse to take plastic? After all, the old excuses--excessive transaction fees, hidden costs, cumbersome processing systems--no longer apply. Credit goes to the emergence of new mobile payment applications that enable virtually anyone with a smartphone or tablet to accept credit and debit cards anywhere, anytime. The best known among them, Square, generates more than $4 million in transactions each day.

But Square isn't the only mobile payment processing solution available--it may not even be the best one for your particular startup. Let's crunch the numbers. 

Square Square
Who created it: Square, the San Francisco-based mobile technology firm led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

How it works: Square enables users to accept credit and debit purchases by swiping cards through a small dongle that plugs into their iPhone, iPad or Android audio jack.

How much it costs: Square charges a fee of 2.75 percent on each swiped transaction, and promises no contracts, monthly fees or hidden costs. One caveat: Users who select to enter credit card numbers manually must pay 3.5 percent and 15 cents per transaction.

What sets it apart: Scale. In the past year alone, Square has shipped more than 500,000 card readers and now processes more than a million transactions each month.

 

Update: As of October, Square shipped more than 800,000 card readers since it launched and is processing more than $2 billion in payments, according to a spokesman for the company.

 

GoPaymentGoPayment
Who created it: Intuit, the Mountain View, Calif.-based business and financial management solutions provider behind QuickBooks, Quicken and TurboTax.

How it works: Just like Square, the pocket-size GoPayment reader plugs into the audio jack of any supported smartphone or tablet, including devices running the iOS, Android and BlackBerry operating systems. Users can swipe cards or manually enter card data.

How much it costs: The free monthly service, tailored for low-volume users who process less than $1,000 per month, applies a 2.7 percent rate to swiped transactions and a 3.7 percent rate to keyed transactions. A high-volume option, priced at $12.95 a month, charges a 1.7 percent fee on swiped transactions and 2.7 percent on manual entries.

What sets it apart: Integration. Intuit already processes more than $17 billion in annual transactions for approximately 300,000 small-business partners, and its 4 million QuickBooks users can sync GoPayment transactions with the most recent versions of QuickBooks for PC and Mac.

 

Pay AnywherePay Anywhere
Who created it: North American Bancard, the Troy, Mich.-based payment solutions provider that processes more than $12 billion in electronic transactions annually for 110,000-plus merchants nationwide.

How it works: You know the drill by now--card reader, plugs into the iOS or Android audio jack, etc.

How much it costs: Pay Anywhere charges 19 cents per transaction, plus 2.69 percent for swiped transactions and 3.49 percent for keyed transactions. That's it--no monthly fees or minimums, and no cancellation fees.

What sets it apart: Bells and whistles. In addition to North American Bancard security safeguards and 24/7 customer support, Pay Anywhere touts features like inventory tracking, real-time transaction reporting, e-mail receipts and default tip and tax percentages.

Corrections & Amplifications: An earlier version of this article omitted a fee from a company. The fees for Pay Anywhere are 19 cents per transaction, plus 2.69 percent for swiped transactions and 3.49 percent for keyed transactions.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Finance

A Beginner's Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan

Finance

7 Helpful Financing Options for LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs

Finance

5 Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask Their CPAs to Reduce Audit Risk