Top Colleges for Entrepreneurship 2014

The Princeton Review conducted the survey from April 2013 through June 2013. The ranking is compiled using survey data from more than 2,000 colleges and universities and is based on the following methodology.

Academics and Requirements

Schools were asked if they offer an entrepreneurship program, major or minor and to specify the total number of courses offered, as well as the types: entrepreneurial finance, law, management and marketing; social entrepreneurship; new product development; venture capital; or others. Other academic requirements that affect the ranking include the availability of internships, externships, experiential and cooperative learning and consulting opportunities for small-business owners. Schools were also asked whether their program uses a team-driven approach in which students from various disciplines are paired together.

Students and Faculty

The institutions were asked what percentage of the total student body in the 2012-13 academic year was formally enrolled in the entrepreneurship program and what percentage was enrolled in an entrepreneurship-related course. They were also asked what percentage of formally enrolled entrepreneurship students in the most recent graduating class had launched a business since graduating, what percentage of those are still in business and what percentage of the entrepreneurship faculty had started, bought or run a successful business. Schools were also asked for the number of faculty members teaching entrepreneurship courses exclusively and the number teaching at least one course in the subject.

Outside the Classroom

Schools were asked whether they have partnerships with other schools that allow access to their entrepreneurship programs, as well as the number of officially recognized clubs and organizations for entrepreneurship students and the budgets for such clubs. Other questions concerned the scope of entrepreneurial scholarships, noncurriculum-based entrepreneurial activities and official mentorship programs available to entrepreneurship students. Schools were also asked if they host an annual business-plan competition and the amount of the prize, as well as the total amount of prize money won at any competition in which their students participated.

