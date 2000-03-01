Safety In Numbers

911 . . . anywhere, any time
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you get stranded on the highway after an accident, you may need to call 911 for help. That's not a problem if you're in your hometown. But what if you're on a trip, and your phone is roaming to another area?

According to a ruling by the FCC, cell phones must now come pre-programmed with special software instructions to allow callers to connect to 911 (or other emergency numbers) no matter where they're calling from.

Although some cell phones have offered this feature for years, as of February, unlimited 911 connectivity on all cell phones is the new standard. So if you think you could benefit from this kind of security, now might be a good time to evaluate whether your current cell is a keeper.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 10 years and writes a monthly computing column for The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition. Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com

