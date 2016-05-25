10 Health Companies to Watch - Entrepreneur's Brilliant 100

The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

May 25, 2016 2 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This year's top companies in health are solving the health and wellness problems big and small.

1. Akili Interactive Labs designs tools that play like video games to treat conditions such as alzheimer's and ADHD.

2. Care At Hand’s survey platform can predict a patient’s risk for hospitalization between doctor visits -- bridging the communication gap between healthcare professionals and caregivers.

3. Created by women for women, Lola sells 100 percent natural cotton tampons with BPA-free plastic applicators and provides full ingredient transparency -- a rarity for feminine care brands.

4. Health insurance company Oscar’s easy-to-understand language and explanation of benefits has been a hit with consumers: A third of its 145,000 members have been referred by friends.

5. Digital health firm Vitals rewards consumers for making decisions that save their insurer money. Go to urgent care instead of the ER? You get a percentage of that savings. In 2015, Goldman Sachs led a $40 million round of investing.

6. Iodine recently launched its first in a series of disease-specific smartphone apps to help patients better understand their treatment. The app, called Start, helps depression patients track their progress.

7. Livongo’s remote patient-monitoring application and device acts as a connected glucometer and pedometer, tracking a diabetic’s status and alerting caregivers when necessary.

8. Celmatix crunches medical data from millions of women to predict which fertility treatment will most likely result in pregnancy for a particular patient. It is also developing a genetic test with 23andMe to predict infertility.

9. Emulate is redesigning drug research: Researchers test drugs or irritants on microchips that act like human organs. Results are far more accurate than those from tests on cultured cells or animals.

10. Hometeam offers in-home care for senior citizens -- employees are paid 30 percent more than the industry standard, plus good benefits -- and provides each household with an iPad that gives regular health updates.

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list.