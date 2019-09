May 25, 2016 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

“I used to be a power seller on eBay, and the biggest point of friction was the shipping,” says Kevin Gibbon, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Shyp, which aims to ease how packages are sent in the mail. He traces one package’s dual paths:

Check out more companies on the 2016 Brilliant 100 list.