Ask the Expert

To Secure Your Company's Financial Future, Do This

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To Secure Your Company's Financial Future, Do This
Image credit: David Rinella
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I’m a financial strategist. I tell people how to manage their wealth. But I have a confession to make: I didn’t have my own personal-finance aha moment until several years ago. For decades, I had blissfully blurred the line between “wants” and “needs” -- until I got a divorce, which is when those two things were put in stark relief. To maintain my predivorce lifestyle, I realized, I needed to immediately bring home five figures each month. I didn’t need or want that kind of pressure.

Each of us may have a moment like this. You may think you’re protected from it; I did, too. But here’s the thing: Even if you do avoid a life-changing financial shake-up, you should always understand how you use your money. And you can’t accomplish that until you divide your spending into many little pieces.

Here’s how I learned to do it.

Right after my divorce, I had to downsize fast. To do that, I needed to figure out what my true needs were. What were my critical expenses? That seemed to be straightforward enough: My mortgage was clearly a necessity, as were my property taxes, insurance premiums, car payment, cellphone and grocery bills. But the task quickly became more complicated -- because each of those “need” expenditures was also based on my “want” to live a certain lifestyle.

So for three months, I tracked my spending down to the penny. Using credit card and bank statements, and cash receipts, I grouped my expenses into three categories: fixed, variable and discretionary. Clearly, my discretionary spending could be nixed (adios, shopping splurges). Then I zeroed in on fixed and variable costs. And once I had a list of those, I developed a two-part question and applied it to every expense:

1. Does this purchase fundamentally make my life better? 

2. Is there a cost-effective alternative that provides the same benefit? 

The answers led to two key conclusions: Damn, I wasted a heck of a lot of money! and I have more control over this than I thought! Needing to put a roof over my head didn’t mean it had to cover 3,000 square feet. Same went for my grocery bill, which was out of hand thanks to my organic-food and expensive-wine habits. Within two months, I traded in the big house (along with its big utility bills, and big rooms to furnish and clean) for a tidy condo a few blocks away. I also replaced my precious SUV (and its high monthly payments, costly maintenance and gasoline bills) for a more affordable and reliable sedan.

Do you need to start making significant changes like these today? Of course not -- and even if I said yes, I don’t expect that you’d put your house on the market tomorrow. But I strongly advise that, right now, you find some small way to cut your expenses. See how it makes you feel. Chances are, you’ll discover what I did—that you barely miss the old, more expensive thing, and feel great about your savings. You’ll teach yourself a valuable lesson, and one that you might return to in tougher times. 

I kept going: I ditched the gym membership for a bike; I learned to say no more often to my kids (and wouldn’t you know it, they still love me). Poof! In total, I cut nearly $3,500 off my monthly nut. And several years later, my quality of life hasn’t suffered. I still get to travel when I truly want to, and I never feel I’m living a life of self-deprivation. As it turns out, I simply didn’t need to make as much money as I thought to live a sweet life. And now that I know that, I know I’ll be just fine if times get tight again. That knowledge, my friend, is worth more than anything else.  

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media