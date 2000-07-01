Shark Attack

Interact's Real Feel Shark Pool Cue Controller

July 1, 2000

Billiards are fun, but housing those gargantuan tables or shelling out wads of cash- it's to pool sharks or for table rentals- not. In today's world, thanks to technology, all USB-enabled computers, including the iMac, can be equipped to give computer-game players the satisfaction of a true-grit break shot with InterAct's Real Feel PoolShark Pool Cue Controller ($29.99). By placing the authentically styled pool cue on a roller in the mouselike controller, players can adjust the ball-striking angle and speed of strike- more blaming your miscues on a lack of chalk. Included is the full version of THQ's Ultimate 8 Ball PC software, in which you can play against the computer or other hustlers on the Net. For more information, check out www.interact-acc.com.