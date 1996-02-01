The Lemonade Stand

The Lemonade Stand: A Guide to Encouraging the Entrepreneur in Your Child
This story appears in the February 1996 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Reading, writing, arithmetic . . . and entrepreneurship? Proving that youth isn't always wasted on the young, author Emmanuel Modu examines the factors that prompt children to start their own businesses in The Lemonade Stand: A Guide to Encouraging the Entrepreneur in Your Child (Gateway Publishers, $19.95 paper).

"While there are no reliable figures on the number of preteen and teenage entrepreneurs in the United States, all evidence indicates that an increasing number of young people are showing great interest in starting and running their own businesses," Modu writes.

He isn't kidding. In The Lemonade Stand, Modu tells of one tycoon-in-the-making who, by the age of 14, had launched three different businesses. We also read about young entrepreneurs who have started everything from a poultry farm to a baseball card dealership. So much for lemonade stands!

What makes this book such a must-read for entrepreneurial parents, however, is the valuable advice that's given. You'll learn the tangibles (helping children formulate business plans) as well as the intangibles (helping boost their self-esteem). You'll even be able to evaluate your chances of rearing entrepreneurial children.

"Parents who raise their children without opening their minds to the possibility of running their own businesses or organizations are sentencing their kids to a life of what I call 'corporate bondage,' " Modu concludes. "As guardians and role models for your children, you owe it to them to expose them to alternative ways of leading satisfying lives."

Contact Source

Gateway Publishers, P.O. Box 1749, Newark, NJ 07101, (800) 438-8336.

