Free Lunch

Don't underestimate the value of free food when seeking employees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In today's economy, free stock options aren't the only things luring prospective employees to companies. Free food may also whet their appetites.

Edible perks can range from gourmet coffee service and morning muffins to monthly luncheons. "People are looking for social community at work. Sitting around and eating together, even if it's just doughnuts and coffee, creates that," says Diane McNutt, director of human resources at Minneapolis-based Ceridian Employer Services.

Anything you can do to differentiate yourself from other employers helps. Adds McNutt: "It's that casual walk-down-the-hall conversation when you're showing a prospective employee what your company has to offer that people pay attention to."

In a recent online poll of companies of all sizes, Ceridian found that 65 percent of the 129 respondents believe "work perks" like casual dress, flexible hours and free food and beverages help attract and retain employees. Free food ranked fifth in the survey, with 36 percent of the companies polled offering gratis edibles.

Surprisingly, traditional perks such as child care and fitness centers-once thought crucial to attracting talented workers-have fallen off the top five perks list. Time to call Starbucks?


Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market