Pump Up The Volume

Desktop Theater 5.1 DTT2500 Digital desktop computer with high output sound
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If there's a DeskTop Theater 5.1 DTT2500 Digital nearby-whether you live in an acoustically challenged habitat or just happen to share a wall with a neighbor who owns one of these babies-you're unlikely to miss any of the quality high-output sound delivered from this godsend of digital home-theater speaker systems. For anyone with a DVD-equipped PC or DVD player, now you can convert your living room into the ultimate in personal theaters. With the DTT2500's built-in Dolby Digital decoder recorder, you don't have to buy an expensive receiver, so for a mere $300, you can eliminate all the annoyances that come along with public theaters. Go to www.creative.com.

