How To Net Vets

Get first crack at skilled military vets <i>before</i> they hit the civilian labor market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The "Hire A Vet" slogan is taking on new meaning, thanks to the U.S. Department of Labor. Tap into a highly skilled and available work force by logging on to the department's recently launched UMET (Use your Military Experience and Training) Web site. The UMET program, administered by the DOL's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS), is a site where employers can link up with soon-to-be civilians.

"There are a lot of skills and occupations in the military that translate into civilian jobs, though they may be called something else," explains the VETS' Gordon Berg. For example, a "tank transporter operator" in military-speak translates into a long-haul, 18-wheeler truck driver.

"This program really works for all industries that require some sort of credentials licensing," says Berg. Companies involved with the program include such luminaries as Microsoft and Airborne Express.

For more information, go to www.dol.gov/dol/vets.


Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market