How To Net Vets

October 1, 2000 1 min read

The "Hire A Vet" slogan is taking on new meaning, thanks to the U.S. Department of Labor. Tap into a highly skilled and available work force by logging on to the department's recently launched UMET (Use your Military Experience and Training) Web site. The UMET program, administered by the DOL's Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS), is a site where employers can link up with soon-to-be civilians.

"There are a lot of skills and occupations in the military that translate into civilian jobs, though they may be called something else," explains the VETS' Gordon Berg. For example, a "tank transporter operator" in military-speak translates into a long-haul, 18-wheeler truck driver.

"This program really works for all industries that require some sort of credentials licensing," says Berg. Companies involved with the program include such luminaries as Microsoft and Airborne Express.

For more information, go to www.dol.gov/dol/vets.





