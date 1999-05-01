Heard On The Street
Buzz
This story appears in the May 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Not so entertaining after all? Recent moves to revamp the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain underscore the public's apparently diminishing appetite for theme restaurants in general. Sure, the classic Hard Rock Cafe looks to be rockin' 'n' rollin' for many years to come-but upstart eatertainments like Rainforest Cafe and Fashion Cafe may prove to be merely flashes in the pan.
- Make-believe it or not: It seems an eating establishment in Israel actually specializes in serving nothing-literally. In a move that would surely please Jerry Seinfeld, architect of the most famous TV show in history about nothing, Cafe Make Believe offers up empty plates to patrons. Presumably, diners get their fill by being hip.
- Money makes the world go 'round, right? Well, maybe not. According to a recent Gallup study, some 70 percent of employees surveyed favor nonmonetary recognition over cold, hard cash. The study, commissioned by the Carlson Marketing Group, also revealed that employees prefer private commendations instead of public praises. More than 80 percent say kudos for a job well done inspires them to do even better.