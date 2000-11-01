Finance

K.I.T.

Maintaining good relations with your bank even when you don't need money from them
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: We own an insurance agency, and we find we don't need much from our bank now. How do we maintain good relations?

A: The cold reality: The bank doesn't need you at all. You must take the initiative to keep in touch. I endorse the following nine-point program:

1. Keep the lines of communication open with your overworked account officer. Make an appointment to deliver and briefly review your current business and personal financial statements. Give him or her a short history of your company and your current business plan. Be responsible for educating the officer about your industry. Wait a few months, and invite him or her to lunch. It's deductible.

2. Identify shared personal interests or values. Become a good business acquaintance. In conversation, be candid; never make false claims or exaggerate. And don't bad-mouth your competition.

3. Never surprise the banker with bad news. If things are not going well and it could negatively impact your accounts or loans, give the banker plenty of warning.

4. Never break a promise to the banker, not even a trivial one. The primary risk factor in small-business banking is the credibility and character of the customer.

5. Don't be overly aggressive in your accounting choices or in minimizing income taxes. If you follow nonstandard accounting procedures, the bank can't compare your financials to industry averages. Banks don't underwrite loans to companies losing money, even when there's a deliberate tax strategy involved.

6. Network with the bank to meet your account officer's boss and the person who pinch-hits when your officer is on vacation. Go to bank-sponsored seminars and receptions. Learn the names of local bank directors. If you meet them socially, let them know you are a satisfied customer.

7. Only refer quality business owners to the banker. You are known by the company you keep.

8. Never take the bank for granted by overdrawing accounts or making late loan payments. Don't ask for unnecessary policy exceptions.

9. Stay focused on your business, but also seek the benefits of industry leadership roles.

George M. Dawson is a business consultant and author of Borrowing to Build Your Business: Getting Your Banker to Say "Yes" (Upstart Publishing). Send him your financing questions at bsumag@entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps