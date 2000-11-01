Check out the latest souped-up version of Hasbro's Acquire board game.

November 1, 2000 1 min read

Does your brain start to ache when it comes to pondering the acquisitions and mergers that surreptitiously engulf our economy? Have you found yourself in a state of self-loathing each time you recall the millions missed when you ignored that key investment? Well, now you can get in some money practice via Hasbro's Acquire. The classic game has been revived and altered into a gridded plastic board piled high with buildings and skyscrapers in 3-D. Armed with seed companies, stock certificates and a generous kitty, players create companies, place strategic investments and simply try to accumulate the most wealth. Just like real life, the one with the most moolah wins. For the scoop, visit www.avalonhill.com. Street price: $39.99.