Scent-sational!

Botanical Scents of Nature business opportunity
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of . Subscribe »
Make The Call
Botanical Scents of Nature
(305) 547-2334

Owning his own business isn't a new experience for Scents of Nature licensee Paul Barton, who fondly remembers the more than two years in college he spent running a skim-board manufacturing company. "I always liked working for myself, but when the skim-board company fell through, I thought I needed to get into a more professional career," explains the 25-year-old surfer.

The Marriott Corp. sounded professional, so Barton worked as a supervisor for the hotel for a year-which was all it took for him to long for the freedom of entrepreneurship. "I realized how much I didn't like working for someone else," says Barton.

Jumping back in the saddle again, Barton went the kiosk route with a beach souvenirs cart in 1997, an endeavor he admits was a struggle. But with kiosk No. 2, a Scents of Nature aromatic oils and incense cart he opened in early 1999 (corporate name: Botanical Scents of Nature), Barton finally found his stride. "I went through a lot of trial and error with my first kiosk," he says. "When I opened up Scents of Nature, boom-I was making money right away."

Touting Scents of Nature as a fairly painless road to independence, Barton points to the well-designed start-up kit-complete with display kit, label pack and a personal consultation about inventory focus-he received from corporate headquarters. Assures Barton, "They'll [walk] you through your first order and give you everything you need, from pointers to product information."

Barton won't be turning back to corporate life any time soon. "Working for myself is so great," he says. "I'm much happier now because I can take a day off to spend with my family without having to get permission from my boss two weeks ahead of time."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market