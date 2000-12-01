Over The River . . .

Redline Snowmobiles' 954 Revolution

For those of you with snow to plow through this winter, may we suggest Redline Snowmobiles' 954 Revolution? Its 110hp fuel-injected V-twin engine should get you through just about any snowdrift, and it's even globe-friendly, emitting 95 percent less hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide than its counterparts. The Revolution's tubular chassis provides exceptional strength and durability, and its T-15 suspension ensures that your jaunts through even the unruliest of terrain won't rub you the wrong way. Find out more about this $12,500 sledding machine at www.redlinesnowmobiles.com.