Fortune Telling

Can you know what you'll earn before opening a franchise?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Knowing the profit potential for your business is an essential part of planning. We asked franchise attorney Andrew A. Caffey for the lowdown on calculating what kind of money you'll make with your franchise concept.

Entrepreneur: Is it legal for a franchise company to disclose earnings?

Andrew A. Caffey: It's legal, though not mandatory. Some franchisors provide this information and others choose not to.

What's the best way to find out how much money a potential franchisee will make?

The first and best source of information is the UFOC, if you're lucky enough to be dealing with any of the 20 to 25 percent of franchisors that [disclose earnings]. The second source is the franchisees in the system themselves. Even if a company doesn't provide performance information, it'll provide a list of franchisees. Contact a healthy sample of those franchisees and ask them how their businesses are doing-what their experience has been, how strong the training was, what the performance is like. Franchisees, if approached properly, are generally comfortable sharing that information.

The third reliable source is your own CPA, who's probably in the best position to review the prospective performance of a business. He or she can give you a pretty good idea of when the break-even points will be met and what sort of gross and net revenue a franchisee might expect.

What are the red flags to look for when you hear a franchisor's earnings claim?

If a franchisor delivers an oral [earnings] statement, as an informed prospective franchisee, I would expect to find that figure at item 19 of the UFOC, and I would review it and look at the limitations and the material assumptions that underlie it. If I receive an oral earnings claim and I don't find [the same figure] in the UFOC, that's a huge red flag.

What kind of salary can a new franchisee realistically expect to draw from a franchise?

That's an excellent question [to ask] existing franchisees and also to review with your CPA.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market