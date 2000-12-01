What's New

The latest happenings at American Speedy Printing Centers Inc., Interquest Detection Canines and Floor Coverings International
This story appears in the December 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Printing franchise American Speedy Printing Centers Inc. officially changed its corporate name to Allegra Network Inc. as of October 1. With more than 60 percent of its sales generated by Allegra Print & Imaging Centers, the name change demonstrates the company's shift from quick printing services to more advanced digital and Internet-based technologies.-Eryn Gable
  • Typically, the last place you'd expect to see a dog is in school, but now, because of Interquest Detection Canines, dog sightings are commonplace. The franchise sends labradors, golden retrievers and other dogs into middle schools, high schools and workplaces to find drugs, alcohol and gunpowder-based substances. Franchisees make unannounced visits twice a month and provide each school or workplace with a report card, documenting what was found.-Devlin Smith
  • Come flood or fire, Floor Coverings International promises to evaluate and replace damaged floors faster than ever before. For two years, the mobile retailer has been helping insurance adjusters close files by analyzing the value of clients' floors. The company computerized the process in July, so adjusters will receive a uniform, seven-page document that provides detailed room-by-room estimates within 24 hours of site inspection.-E.G.

