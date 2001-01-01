Play It Again, Sam

Sony's PlayStation 2

If your last encounter with a video game involved your battered ATARI and good ol' Donkey Kong, then Sony's PlayStation 2 is going to knock your socks off. Supporting audio CD and DVD-Video formats, PlayStation 2 is the future of computer entertainment. The new system supports existing PlayStation software while more than 270 additional titles are now in development. The DUALSHOCK 2 Controller lets you feel a piece of the action, while an expansion unit makes future upgrades a snap. One caveat: Due to parts shortages and its crazy popularity, PlayStation 2 will be in short supply for months. The system is $299, with games starting at $49. Visit www.playstation.com for more info.