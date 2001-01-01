Play It Again, Sam

Sony's PlayStation 2
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

If your last encounter with a video game involved your battered ATARI and good ol' Donkey Kong, then Sony's PlayStation 2 is going to knock your socks off. Supporting audio CD and DVD-Video formats, PlayStation 2 is the future of computer entertainment. The new system supports existing PlayStation software while more than 270 additional titles are now in development. The DUALSHOCK 2 Controller lets you feel a piece of the action, while an expansion unit makes future upgrades a snap. One caveat: Due to parts shortages and its crazy popularity, PlayStation 2 will be in short supply for months. The system is $299, with games starting at $49. Visit www.playstation.com for more info.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market