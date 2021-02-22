These 5 Affirmations Are Proven to Change Your Life

February 22, 2021 5 min read

Creating an ideal life for ourselves takes time, effort, and consistency. In the book, Let's Do This! 100 Powerful Messages to Help You Take Action, Kevin Ngo tells us this, "If you don't make the time to work on creating the life you want, you're eventually going to be forced to spend a lot of time dealing with a life you don't want." We don't wake up one day and have everything around us suddenly evolve into a life we could only dream of; we must be willing to work diligently at it. Not solely on our careers, well-being, or filling our bank accounts, but the bigger picture we desire for our lives. Becoming a master of our life's circumstances begins in the mind. We can then turn those beliefs that bubble to the surface when we are alone in our thoughts into action. The action is where real change takes place. Before the masterpiece comes the mindset. Here are five daily reminders we all need to tell ourselves:

1. "I can do hard things."

If you had to describe life in one word (or two) what, would it be? I'll go first. Chaos. A rollercoaster. Perhaps you're an optimist and went with wonderful. Or a pessimist and decided on stressful. Whatever word you chose, it has truth to it. The lens from which we view our life has validity. Life for each of us is so different, yet very much the same. We can have a few good days, and then like a ton of bricks, we are faced with hardships like divorce, job loss, and illness, amongst many other things. Life is not always pleasant; it's filled with the mundane, chores, taxes, and unfiltered moments of reality. Life requires that many times we do things that we think we are not capable of doing. Yet, here we are; we have survived. Each of us has found a way to make it through because we can do hard things in our lives. The more we can remind ourselves, "I am capable of doing hard things," the more resilient we can become.

2. "I am a leader."

When you hear the word leader, what comes to mind? Typically, when we think of a leader, we may think of someone who inspires us, inspires others to be better, and helps guide us in our decision-making or purpose. But when was the last time you thought of yourself as a leader? Each of us in charge of ourselves, and we are responsible for most things that happen in our lives. Therefore, who is to say we aren't all leaders? How could your life change if you woke up every day and reminded yourself, "I am a leader?" We must always take ownership, and when we think of ourselves as a leader, we may just become better at being one.

3. "I am capable."

When we start a new job, tackle a new conquest, or a new business venture, we are bound to run into moments of doubt, unchartered territory, and may find ourselves questioning our abilities. When the future is unknown, and we don't know what lies ahead, everything surrounding us can feel like one big question mark. Many times, we have no idea what we are doing. Be respectful of the fear life has for you. There is strength, opportunity, and knowledge that comes from a place of fear. Remind yourself that you are capable; this mindset can help supercharge your life's batteries for success.

4. "I have one body, and I will treat it well."

It can hinder our success if we try to place our well-being on the back burner. We must focus on the non-negotiables of self-care: sleep, water, movement, and nutritious eating.

• Remember, strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, and while you're at it, skip the snooze button; this habit won't do you any favors.

• Drink half your body weight in ounces of water per day, and don't skimp on the vegetables; they are a powerhouse.

• Aim for 30 minutes of moderate physical activity a day, and don't take for granted short exercise breaks amid your hectic schedule.

• Focus on consuming whole foods that are less processed. Take the time to read labels and become knowledgeable about the ingredients found in the foods you eat.

5. "I am a problem solver."

At any given moment, we can come to a roadblock in our lives, either professionally and personally, or sometimes when we are "lucky," both. These hang-ups can slow us down tremendously. I saw this happen most recently to my grandfather, who refuses to learn how to use his new cell phone. The problem with avoidance, being skeptical, or instilling an unwillingness to learn or be proactive can delay our success. Procrastination does not do you any favors. It is essential to seek out the tools and develop the habits you need to succeed. Whether it be learning new technology or a new program, take the time to self-educate. With the help of the online world, YouTube, books, podcasts, and free online webinars, there are plenty of tools to help your success. Be sure to have an open mind and a willingness to work with the tools once you discover them.