Thanks To This Platform, Africa Now Joins The Global Cryptocurrency Race

Bright Enabulele’s impact on blockchain and cryptocurrency can be summarized in one word: community. By establishing a strong infrastructure to benefit the community, Oduwacoin proves to be the ultimate tool to lead Africa into the world of cryptocurrency. By providing a digital coin that is inclusive, sustainable, more people are beginning to reap the benefits from their blockchain journey. Serving as the blockchain strategist for Oduwa, Bright's innovative vision for his people has granted them access like never before.

Backed with expansive blockchain knowledge, Bright has dedicated his efforts to educating people about the concept of blockchain. As it serves as a large part of the work done at Oduwacoin, many people are not privy to its benefits. “Only five per cent of the world population interact with blockchain, which implies anyone with a good market value proposition can dominate it. Why not us?” Bright says. “The world of cryptocurrency is a market that can be tapped successfully.”

Offered as a beacon of opportunity, Oduwacoin has proven that it is truly for the people to use. Based entirely on community involvement, this has accomplished what Bright set out for Oduwacoin. However, there is still a long way to go as regards community involvement. “One of the biggest issues that we have faced is lack of support. Since this is what held us back, I am committed to the service of my community,” he says. As the value of Oduwacoin continues to rise, they continue to teach financial literacy and blockchain empowerment.

Oduwacoin is Africa's offer to the world of cryptocurrency. Devised on the principle of decentralized network, it is a cryptocurrency network that offers the transfer of digital cash on a global scale. Oduwacoin Network was designed with the goal to empower the underserved communities around the world as well as being reliable and secure. Oduwacoin can virtually be used for anything, from payment, trading and in addition low-cost energy efficient PoS Mining (proof of stake mining). Oduwa means “The Roadmap to Wealth.'' This is a symbol of the kingdom’s power of wealth through trade.

Oduwa is devoted to selflessness, fearless democracy, fairness, trust-economy, equality, self-governance, no-hierarchy, and love for all humanity. A community where every coin is like gold. Every trade, buy or sell on ODUWACOIN network, has no transaction fees for all OWC Coin holders for being early believers. Each Oduwacoin added or removed from circulation, the price of the next coin might increase or decrease automatically by a fractional amount of OWC (about .0000001 OWC). When a user purchases OWC COIN, the value is worth slightly more due to the algorithm calculated (demand and supply) on the network. Oduwacoin holders will benefit from the price increase. There are only 21 Million ODUWACOINS worldwide. When users sell OWC, the value is slightly less. Selling ODUWACOIN is like saying that the trader has lost faith in ODUWA because the community recommends that the user spend their ODUWACOIN and not sell it. ODUWA manages the economy but cannot affect the price of the COIN. The price could rise and fall, subject to the community trust. “Those who trust ODUWA and hold OWC the longest will benefit the most. We are committed to increasing accessibility and the growth of Oduwa.”

Issues that many sovereign currencies face can be solved using Oduwacoin.

Pressing issues such as currency fluctuation and manipulation caused by corrupt monetary authorities and government influence can be eliminated on blockchain. In order to avoid these monetary pitfalls, a strong financial education and policy is required, so educating the community on blockchain integration is a core mission of Oduwacoin. A crucial factor in ensuring that the underserved areas can become financially literate is what ultimately sets Oduwacoin apart from other networks.

Oduwacoin is the new Blockchain DNA that is immutable and irrefutable. “The world will see us with respect and power so that we can be a contender in global commerce. Financial literacy is so important to resuscitate our underserved communities. We can become stronger as a collective.” Oduwacoin has the potential to enrich lives beyond any limitations.