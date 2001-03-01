Road Notes

New services from Biztravel.com and AvantGo, American Airlines and AOL, and US Airways
Magazine Contributor
Biztravel.com and AvantGo have teamed up to offer Biztravel Unwired, a wireless travel service for mobile travelers. The agreement incorporates transaction capabilities, such as booking flights and making rental car and hotel reservations directly on wireless devices. It lets travelers book flights on nearly 400 airlines that fly to approximately 2,000 U.S. and 1,400 international destinations.

The partnership between American Airlines and AOL is believed to be one of the largest customer loyalty programs. Travelers can now earn AOL AAdvantage miles when they rent a car from Dollar Rent A Car.

Passengers can now bypass lines by purchasing tickets, checking bags, selecting seats and obtaining boarding passes at US Airways' new E-Ticket Check-In automated kiosks at Washington, DC's Ronald Reagan National, Boston's Logan International and New York's LaGuardia airports.

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


