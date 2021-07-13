Iconic Designer Vera Wang Launches New Prosecco Brand: 'I Wanted Consumers to Sense That There Was Fashion Involved'

July 13, 2021 4 min read

For the last three-plus decades, brides have coveted Vera Wang’s silk and tulle creations. The designer’s celebrity fans include Chelsea Clinton, Alicia Keys, Hilary Duff and Kim Kardashian, just to name a few. But Wang’s creative expertise doesn’t end with bridal wear; for years, she’s designed for celebratory moments big and small — tableaus and tablescapes for entertainment and for everyday life at home. Now, for the first time, Wang’s vision extends to another essential aspect of celebration: what people drink. Last month, she announced the release of Vera Wang PARTY Prosecco.

Wang’s trademark eye for detail is immediately apparent with one glance at the bottle’s silvery exterior and neon “PARTY” promise, splashed on like graffiti. “As a designer, I've been working with neon quite a bit lately,” she tells Entrepreneur. “To me, it signifies modernity, youthfulness and energy. Neon is a very strong part of my present vocabulary and fashion. That's why the design of this bottle was very important to me. The bottle is metallic inspired — a very unique look for a prosecco."

The bottle’s sparkling contents are carefully crafted too. In fact, they’re the product of an extensive wine-making process, which took place at Araldica, the Piemonte-based producer of the best-selling Moscato in America. According to PARTY's press release, Wang's prosecco, which retails for $25, "is crafted from 100% Glera grapes and boasts aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes and fresh acidity on the palate, with a soft and fruity finish."

Initially, Vera Wang PARTY was a bridal-specific project. The designer wanted to craft a drink that would be “light” and “fun” — one that would naturally go hand in hand with weddings. But when the pandemic upended the wedding industry, and the world, Wang and her team reevaluated Vera Wang PARTY’s aim. “Our perspective changed,” Wang says. “[Vera Wang PARTY] grew and blossomed into a celebration of life.

“For me, PARTY brings positivity,” Wang continues. “That’s something that we all need right now — a bit of happiness, joy, fun, dancing, laughing and celebration! Given that we really haven't been able to embrace this in the last year and a half, I am very happy that this is the moment that we're launching.”

Wang found the process of crafting her own prosecco challenging but fascinating. With so many places to get creative — branding, advertising, packaging — Wang enjoyed showcasing the “funnier, crazier, more cheerful side” of herself. “The more you study, the more you learn, and the more you see, the more you realize it is not simply about alcohol," she adds. "It is also about creativity, and that is something that I am always up for."

Despite expanding into new territory, Wang also wanted her unique sartorial sense to shine through. “I wanted consumers to sense that there was fashion involved — from packaging to the liquid — and that the wine was not only about wine connoisseurs,” Wang continues. “This latest venture allowed me to pivot — from not only dressing women for many of the most significant occasions of their lives or every day — but also to express my feelings in terms of what they drink. This was an enormous opportunity for me and I’m very grateful for it.”

Fans of Wang’s fashion and prosecco can rest assured that there are more standout projects to come from the designer, who’s always looking for new ways to stretch her creativity. “Once you stop learning, you stop growing,” Wang says. “It’s very important to me to constantly be learning about something. It’s about the journey, so there is always something exciting on the horizon.”